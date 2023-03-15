It’s another chilly day for NWFL

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar with just a few high clouds passing through early on. We’ll see them clearing out to the east after 9am to blue sky and sunshine for the rest of the day.

Temperatures are quite cold! We’re waking up in the upper 30s inland to low to mid 40s on the coast. Dress warmly out the door like you did yesterday. We’ll see similar temperatures out the door today to what we had yesterday. Temperatures reach the 50s by mid to late morning and wait until mid afternoon to reach the 60s in a cool light northeast wind under sunny skies. Highs today reach the mid 60s on the coast to low 60s inland.

Another chilly night lies ahead as we return to the 30s inland to mid 40s on the coast for the start of Thursday. But we’ll finally turn off the northerly breeze and shift winds to the south throughout the day on Thursday. That will help change our air mass into a warmer and more humid one by the end of the day on Thursday with highs returning to a more seasonal low 70.

Thursday’s sky conditions will be interesting to see, especially for the coast, as the warm and humid air mass moves in over the relatively cooler Gulf waters. We’re likely to see that create a marine layer of fog, low clouds, or haze on the coast by the afternoon. Whereas inland areas will see mostly sunny skies.

Another cold front is poised to bring storms back to the forecast on Friday. Timing of the storms, as of now, appears to be later in the afternoon and lasting into our St. Patrick’s Day night. Another cool down heads our way for the weekend with temperatures 5-10 degrees below average.

Bottom Line...

For today, skies turn sunny after a few upper level clouds in the morning. Temperatures remain seasonally cool with highs in the low to mid 60s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a rebound in temperatures after another chilly start Thursday morning.

