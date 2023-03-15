Man arrested on meth charges after fleeing deputies

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Crestview man is in custody on felony warrants after deputies say he tried to run from authorities.

Officials say 39-year-old Joshua Mann was wanted for felony violation of probation for fleeing and eluding, possession of meth, and other charges.

On Tuesday night, Mann was pulled over by Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies for a traffic stop. Mann allegedly attempted a getaway.

OCSO deputies say the pursuit started south on Highway 85 between Duke Field and State Road 293. Units on patrol were reportedly able to spike Mann’s vehicle tires, and he got out of the car and ran into the woods.

A K-9 unit with the department as well as Okaloosa Correctional Institution assisted in tracking Mann, as well as two OCSO drone units.

Ultimately, officials say Mann was spotted by one of the drones, where a deputy confronted him, stopped him from running away by tasing him, and took him into custody.

