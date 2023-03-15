Multi-million dollar projects on the horizon in Parker

Multi-million dollar projects on the horizon in Parker
By Jamilka Gibson
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKER, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Florida Panhandle was left devastated following the catastrophic damage by Hurricane Michael in 2018. It has been more than five years since the disaster and many cities in Bay County are still working to rebuild.

The City of Parker is one of those cities that have shown much resilience. Since the hurricane city leaders and the community have been fast at work to get the area back on its feet.

City leaders say many developments are making their way into Parker including several new homes, apartments, and restaurants.

One of the city’s most recent projects is a $3.2 million state-of-the-art pier. It will be located at the Earl Gilbert Park near the north end of the Dupont Bridge and overlook East Bay.

The multi-million-dollar project is being funded by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

Parker Mayor Andrew Kelly says the new pier will be something special for fishermen.

“At the end of the pier because it is 400 feet long will be close to the intercoastal waterway so instead of being able to go fishing in three feet or water you’ll be able to fish in 45 feet water so people tell me that the fish will be bigger because the water is deeper and the habitat is bigger,” Kelly said.

The city has also completed several apartments on Oakshore Drive and Earl Gilbert Park Recreation.

Officials say they also plan to add more restaurants to the area to better serve the Tyndall Airforce airmen that are looking to moving into the area.

A new stormwater pond in the area is also in the works.

