Okaloosa County 2023 municipal election results are in

City council members were elected to Fort Walton Beach and Laurel Hill
The results are in for two municipal elections in Okaloosa County
The results are in for two municipal elections in Okaloosa County(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The results are in for two municipal elections in Okaloosa County

The Okaloosa County supervisor of elections office posted the official results to its website Tuesday night.

In Fort Walton Beach, there were four seats open on the city council. Glorida DeBerry, Jared “Boyce” Jeter, Larry Patrick, and T. Payne Walker were elected.

In Laurel Hill, residents voted three people to the city council. Debra Adams, Kristine Gaskin, and Jacob Locke won those seats.

To see the official results, visit the Okaloosa County supervisor of elections website.

