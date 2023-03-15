One critically injured in Okaloosa County crash

OKALOOSA COUNY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A car crash in Okaloosa County left one driver with critical injuries Tuesday evening.

The incident happened on Green Acres Road at the intersection of Beverly Street around 5:15 p.m.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say a pickup truck was driving east on Green Acres Road, while a car was driving west. The truck then got into the center turn lane to turn onto Beverly Street.

Troopers say the driver of the truck didn’t see the approaching car and continued turning across the westbound lanes. This caused the car to hit the right side of the truck.

The car went off the shoulder of the road and overturned. The man driving the car, 24, from Mary Esther, was critically injured.

The driver of the pickup truck, a Fort Walton Beach man, 64, was not hurt.

