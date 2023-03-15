Panama City Beach Ranked 2nd For Most Affordable Spring Break Vacations

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach is climbing the charts. It’s now ranked the second most affordable spring break destination.

A title given by U.S News and World Report.

“I think having that ranking is pretty incredible for the destination,” Jayna Leach, with visit Panama City Beach, said.

Leach said receiving the accolade will bring more exposure to the area. That’s good news to business owners.

“Economically it’s going to be a boom for us,” James Sickler, owner of Great White Pizza, said

Sickler said he already has seen a big boost in business since spring break started.

“We already have a lot of people in here during the season anything extra helps,” Sickler said.

Sickler said this ranking has been a long time coming for the area.

“Hopefully soon it will be named number one,” Sickler said.

There are tons of people out and about vacationing in Panama City Beach and some say they chose this location because they’re saving money.

One spring breaker said they’re here because it was affordable.

“One of my friends got a job and he said we could come down and crash and we could see him after work so pretty much just a free place to stay,” Spring Breaker Russ Oliver said.

When staying on a budget sometimes dollars have to be stretched

“Definitely does help not having to pay for condo or Airbnb,” Oliver said.

If you need a place to stay, the report points out accommodations are affordable if you book in advance. One of several reasons PCB made the list.

“That ranking and accolade is very incredible we hope to get some new visitors who see that and want to check out Panama City Beach,” Leach said.

