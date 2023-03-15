Panama City Commissioners pass controlled recovery home ordinance

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City leaders have cleared the way for more regulated recovery homes to be sprinkled across the city.

City leaders are allowing these places to co-exist in neighborhoods. They include drug recovery homes and other homes designed to help people get back on their feet after various struggles.

However, these living spaces must follow specific guidelines.

Guidelines include no clustering, no off-street parking components, and other regulations. They’re put in place to prevent overcrowding and congestion in one specific area.

A family community residence can’t be less than 800 feet from an existing community residence. Communities may only be allowed in multi-family districts and can’t be less than 1,200 feet from existing recovery communities.

Commissioners said this is a win-win for everyone involved.

“We want to ensure that everyone’s got a space in the City of Panama City, but we also want to make sure not one neighborhood is trying to absorb everything for everyone in the city,” Panama City Commissioner Josh Street said. “So, this measure is common sense to ensure they’re spread apart.”

The ordinance is also meant to protect people recovering from substance disorders. It provides a safe haven for those prone to abuse or mistreatment.

