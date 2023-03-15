Tuesday Evening Forecast

Frost will be possible Wednesday morning
By Chris Smith
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a cold night tonight in NWFL with lows in the upper 30s inland and low to mid 40s at the coast. Expect frost over areas north of the bays. Expect some passing clouds overnight. On Wednesday the clouds exit and the sun returns with highs in the mid 60s. The humidity starts to increase on Thursday (70s) and rain returns by Friday. Colder weather again returns this weekend. Expect highs in the 60s w/lows in the 40s.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

