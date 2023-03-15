Upcoming fundraisers benefiting Rooms With A Purpose

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Upcoming fundraisers will be raising money for Rooms With A Purpose. The organization creates dream bedroom makeovers for children with life challenging illnesses.

Organizers will be hosting a yard sale on March 25th from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Arc of the Bay. At the yard sale you can purchase watches, purses, pictures, and so much more. They are still accepting donations for the sale.

The annual Christmas With A Purpose fundraiser is now Christmas With A Purpose in July. The annual location is also changing to Oakland Terrace Park. Organizers are still looking for vendors and sponsors.

Rooms With A Purpose is looking for children in the community to gift these dream bedroom makeovers to. Contact Sherry Melton at 850-257-3416, roomswithapurpose@gmail.com, or on the Facebook page here if you know of a child in need. That contact information can also be used to make donations for the upcoming yard sale, or sponsor or become a vendor for the July fundraiser.

