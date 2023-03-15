Vehicular crash ends in one death

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman is dead after troopers say a serious crash occurred in Okaloosa County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a white sedan was traveling south from a stop sign on Crosswinds Landing across westbound lanes of State Road 189 Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, a pickup truck was traveling west on State Road 189 in the inside lane, approaching Crosswinds Landing.

Troopers say at some point, the sedan failed to yield the right of way to traffic from a stop sign and entered the travel path of the pickup truck. The front of the truck that slammed into the left of the sedan.

Officials say the sedan came to final rest in the grass median of SR-189 facing east, and the truck came to final rest in the inside lane, facing west.

FHP reports the sedan driver was pronounced dead, and the passenger came away with minor injuries. The pickup driver had no injuries. Next of kin have been notified.

