Bayway offering free rides during tax season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tax season is here and officials with Bayway are helping to make things a little easier for those in Bay County.

Bayway is offering free rides for those who need help getting their taxes filed through a program called VITA (volunteer income tax assistance) in Panama City at the A.D. Harris Learning Village. The transit programs administrator says it doesn’t matter where you live just go to the nearest bus stop and tell them you want to go get your taxes done.

“It is vital public transportation is a vital element in our community. It is particularly important to those people in our community that need help getting to these locations where they can get help getting taxes done. It’s important all the way around,” said Lamar Hobbs, the transit programs administrator.

Bayway officials said the transit program will end on April 12th. The buses will run every Wednesday and the tax service will be available Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to assist those.

When you arrive at A.D. Harris you will need relevant tax documents, a valid form of identification, social security card, and documentation needed for dependents.

