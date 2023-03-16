A brief return to seasonal temperatures for NWFL today

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

We’re starting out rather quiet with clear skies overhead. A few clouds will return to the forecast, especially along the coast, heading into the afternoon today. But no rain is expected.

Temperatures are chilly once again if not downright cold for this time of year with 30s inland to mid 40s on the beaches. Dress warmly out the door again this morning. However, be sure you dress in layers as we will find some warmth returning this afternoon.

Southerly winds return a bit of warmth off the Gulf today. You’ll be able to shed the extra layer today by late morning. Highs will manage to reach the low 70s for the coast to mid 70s inland.

The southerly wind is likely to create a marine layer of fog, low clouds, or haze on the coast by the afternoon turning skies partly cloudy. Whereas inland areas will see mostly sunny skies.

Another cold front is poised to bring storms back to the forecast on Friday. Timing of the storms, as of now, appears to be later in the afternoon and lasting into our St. Patrick’s Day night.

Another cool down heads our way for the weekend with temperatures 5-10 degrees below average as highs struggle for some to even reach the 60s. There’s a chance some lingering showers with this front stick around on Saturday.

For today, sunny skies turn partly cloudy on the coast in the afternoon to mostly sunny inland. Temperatures turn seasonal with highs in the low to mid 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast has rain chances developing later in the day on Friday and into Friday night along a cold front dropping temperatures into the weekend.

