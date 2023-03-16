Chris Smith Visits Ohana Institute

Chris Smith spoke to the 4th and 5th graders on Wednesday.
Chris Smith spoke to the 4th and 5th graders on Wednesday.
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Chris Smith was invited to talk to the kids at the Ohana Institute in South Walton on Wednesday. The kids are just getting into their weather unit and Chris talked to them all about his interest in weather that began at a very young age and how then ended up being his career for the past 27 years! Chris talked to the kids about air pressure, the water cycle, tornadoes, and sun safety. Thanks for your hospitality!

