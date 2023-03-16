Jury deliberating on Christopher Cox’s fate

By Victoria Scott and WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man accused of shooting and killing a Kentucky teenager in March of 2021 is still waiting to learn his fate.

As of Wednesday, at 11 pm., the jury had not arrived at a decision.

His trial began Monday. He faced murder and attempted murder charges.

Cox testified Wednesday, arguing he acted in self-defense after two teenagers allegedly tried to steal his backpack.

The prosecution argued he needs to be held accountable for his alleged actions.

“14 years - that’s all Lucas Likes got to spend on this planet because Christopher Cox stole his life from him,” Prosecutor Peter Overstreet said.

“This country is built on a fundamental principal that the law, being fairly and evenly applied, is more important than any outcome of any individual case,” Defense Attorney Nathan Prince said.

