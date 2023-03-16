Mistrial declared in James Finch trial: What now?

A mistrial has been declared in the James Finch trial.
A mistrial has been declared in the James Finch trial.(WCJB)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A mistrial has been declared in the James Finch trial.

The jury started their deliberations last night and resumed this morning, but ultimately, could not come to a unanimous decision.

Finch’s fate will remain unknown until his new trial that is set to start on May 15.

Finch is the owner of Phoenix Construction and was accused of bribing a former city commissioner in Lynn Haven as part of a larger corruption investigation -- spanning over several years.

We’ll continue to have more details about what happened in the courtroom.

