Troy University’s Alpha Tau Omega is raising money with annual Walk Hard fundraiser

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After walking for 6 days Troy’s University’s Alpha Tau Omega has made it to Panama City Beach.

Crossing state lines on foot isn’t just for fun, the fraternity brothers raised over $125 thousand for Jeep Sullivan’s Wounded Warrior Outdoor Adventures Inc.

“I’m extremely proud of all these guys I’ve watched them this week, you can see that they’re in so much pain, yet they still push themselves and each other its huge feeling of pride it’s also very humbling because I know what we’re doing this for,” Chip Faircloth, the director of Walk Hard, said.

ATO members tell us this journey is important to them.

“It is extremely difficult its physical and mental anguish the whole time you,” Faircloth said.

Faircloth says they are putting themselves through a small taste, of what those veterans have gone through.

“It’s special when you put yourself through something like that with your bothers its bond full it’s amazing for our brother hood,” Faircloth said.

Joey Trahan, a member of the support team, says it’s amazing to see the look on the guys faces when their journey came to an end.

“Moments like this coming to the beach and looking at all your hard work and accomplishments it was just so fulfilling thing to see,” Trahan said.

Trahan says it is great to help push people to their limits.

“Being able to help them persuade them to get through all six days because moments like today you get to see that it is really worth it,” Trahan said.

Over the course of nine years the organization has raised 615,000 dollars for wounded veterans.

“It’s nothing compared the vets have done for us its humbling,” Faircloth said.

The fraternity members walk around 28 miles a day. They make just a few stops, then they get right back to walking.

