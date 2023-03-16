Two men arrested after concealing guns in public, police say

Rico Munn-Rodriguez (left) and Raul Munn-Rodriguez (center) were arrested Friday on various gun charges.(Panama City Police Department)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two Panama City men are in custody after police say they were carrying concealed weapons in public.

According to Panama City Police, officers were making patrols around the 1000 block of Bayview Avenue on Friday when they noticed individuals carrying open alcohol containers.

When officials came in contact with the group, two men told them they had a firearm on their person. 27-year-old Raul Munn-Rodriguez said he had a concealed weapons permit, but investigators allegedly found the permit was suspended.

Raul was carrying a fully loaded Taurus 9mm handgun and charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

30-year-old Rico Munn-Rodriguez was reportedly carrying an additional Taurus 9mm handgun. Police say they found Rico was also a convicted felon and charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

PCPD says a third person with the group, 29-year-old Cesar J. Merlino was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Broward County.

If anyone has any additional information on this case, please contact the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100 or report tips anonymously by downloading the Tip411 app.

