Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be another cold night tonight in NWFL with lows in the upper 30s to near 40 inland and lows at the coast in the mid to upper 40s. A Frost Advisory is in effect for Jackson, Calhoun, and Liberty Counties. The warm up begins Thursday as southerly winds take over and pump in the deep tropical moisture. Highs will rebound into the low to mid 70s. Lows Friday AM will be in the low 60s. Highs Friday will be in the 70s with a line of strong to severe storms moving through during the afternoon/evening. Clouds will linger into Saturday with colder air returning for the weekend head. Highs this weekend will only be in the 60s w/lows in the 30s/40s.

