Area Scores and Highlights from Thursday, March 16th
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
High School Baseball
Bethlehem 10 Ponce De Leon 7
Bozeman 12 Wakulla 7
Blountstown 13 Seminole County 3
Arnold 0 Clay 1
Holmes 3 Paxton 4
Poplar Springs 5 Sneads 21
Newberry 3 Chipley 1
Freeport 2 Jay 12
Olympia 0 Mosley 5
High School Softball
Paxton 0 South Walton 10
Bethlehem 5 Cottondale 14
Wakulla 4 Altha 14
Liberty 7 Sneads 5
Poplar Springs 0 Chipley 15
Slocomb 8 Graceville 7
Ponce De Leon 4 Freeport 7
Walton 7 Crestview 5
