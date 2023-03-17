Area Scores and Highlights from Thursday, March 16th

(WJHG)
By Braden Maloy
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Baseball

Bethlehem 10 Ponce De Leon 7

Bozeman 12 Wakulla 7

Blountstown 13 Seminole County 3

Arnold 0 Clay 1

Holmes 3 Paxton 4

Poplar Springs 5 Sneads 21

Newberry 3 Chipley 1

Freeport 2 Jay 12

Olympia 0 Mosley 5

High School Softball

Paxton 0 South Walton 10

Bethlehem 5 Cottondale 14

Wakulla 4 Altha 14

Liberty 7 Sneads 5

Poplar Springs 0 Chipley 15

Slocomb 8 Graceville 7

Ponce De Leon 4 Freeport 7

Walton 7 Crestview 5

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coastal Worldwide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10- to 11-foot great white shark by tail prior to...
Anglers reel in rare great white shark off Gulf Coast
Officials in South Walton say they're dealing with thousands of Portuguese man o' war on the...
Officials warn spring breakers about Portuguese man o’ war infestation
Vehicular crash ends in one death
Vehicular crash ends in one death
spring break arrests
Panama City Beach Police cracking down on spring break antics
A Panama City physician is settling for thousands after being accused of overprescribing his...
Panama City physician settles prescription allegations for thousands

Latest News

Rory Kuhn and his team set for Saturday showdown
Gulf Coast prepares for trip to the 24 team National Tournament in Texas
Area scores and highlights for Wednesday, March 15th
Coach Howard, seen here in his introduction as new coach, has been suspended by the FHSAA
Mosley Baseball Coach hit with stiff penalty by the FHSAA
Student Athlete of the Week
Piper Messick is this week’s Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming Student Athlete of the Week