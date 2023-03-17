Pair of Michael Jordan’s shoes could sell for $4M

A pair of Michael Jordan's shoes could fetch up to $4 million at auction.
A pair of Michael Jordan's shoes could fetch up to $4 million at auction.(Sotheby's via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A pair of shoes is expected to fetch up to $4 million at auction next month.

That’s because the sneakers were worn by Michael Jordan during Game 2 of the 1998 NBA Finals.

It was his final season with the Chicago Bulls and commonly referred to as “The Last Dance,” as documented by ESPN.

Jordan already holds the record for the most expensive shoes ever sold at auction. A pair he wore early in his career sold for nearly $1.5 million in 2021.

And a bidder in 2022 paid just over $10 million for a Jordan game-worn jersey from the 1998 NBA Finals.

More information regarding the auction is available online.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
VIDEO: Family vacationing in Florida catches great white shark
A mistrial has been declared in the James Finch trial.
Mistrial declared in James Finch trial: What now?
Officials in South Walton say they're dealing with thousands of Portuguese man o' war on the...
Officials warn spring breakers about Portuguese man o’ war infestation
Coastal Worldwide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10- to 11-foot great white shark by tail prior to...
Anglers reel in rare great white shark off Gulf Coast
Rico Munn-Rodriguez (left) and Raul Munn-Rodriguez (center) were arrested Friday on various gun...
Two men arrested after concealing guns in public, police say

Latest News

Five people have been arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into a Louisiana jail,...
Sheriff: 5 arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into jail
FREEDOM FRIDAY: Robert Flores
FREEDOM FRIDAY: Robert Flores
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)...
International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant for Putin over Ukraine war crimes
Local Business Donates to Wrestling Team
North Bay Haven Wrestling
Beach business helps North Bay Haven wrestling team go to nationals