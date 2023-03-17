Soups for Scholarships in Callaway

The Callaway Masonic Lodge is hosting its "Soup for Scholarships" cook-off.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The event will take place on April 8 at the Callaway Lodge in Callaway. Judging begins at 11 a.m. and dining starts at 11:30 a.m.

Tom Smith with the 5th Masonic District of Florida visited the NewsChannel 7 studio on Friday to talk all about it.

Watch the full interview above.

