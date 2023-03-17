St. Patrick’s Day feast for Foodie Friday

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Enjoy St. Patrick’s Day with a corned beef and cabbage feast.

Chef Ben Steeno with Jim Shirley Enterprises joined the NewsChannel 7 Today team to share his recipe for the meal.

Corned Beef

INGREDIENTS:

Pickling Spices: 1 tbs yellow mustard seed, 1 tbs black peppercorn, 2 tsp whole cloves, 1 tbs allspice, 2 tsp juniper berries, 1 tbs coriander, 9 pods of green cardamom, 6 bay leaves, 2 tsp ground ginger, ½ stick cinnamon.

Brine: 1 gallon water, 2 cups kosher salt, 5 tsp pink curing salt, 3 tbs pickling spices, ½ cup brown sugar. For the brisket: 1 (5-pound) beef brisket, 1 tbs pickling spices, 1 medium yellow onion, 1 carrot, 1 stalk of celery, ½ gallon water, ½ gallon Rabid Fox Blonde Ale.

METHOD

To make the brine:

Toast the first 7 spices till fragrant. Let cool and add the Bay leaves, ½ stick of cinnamon and ground ginger. Add 3 Tbs of pickling spices to a gallon of water along with brown sugar, pink salt and bring to a boil. Add the 2 cups of kosher salt and stir to dissolve. Remove from heat and let cool, refrigerate until well chilled.

To brine the brisket:

Place the brisket in a large pan or flat marinating container. Pour the chilled brine over the brisket. If the brisket floats place a plate or weight on the meat to submerge. Return to the refrigerator for 7-10 days turning the meat over every other day. After 7-10 days pull the brisket from the brine and rinse it off under cold water.

Time to cook the Corned beef:

In a pot large enough to fit the brisket place the onions, carrot, celery and 2 Tbs of pickling spices with the Rabid Fox Ale and water. Submerge the brisket in the pot and bring to a boil, reduce heat to a low simmer for 4-5 hours till the brisket is fork tender. Once done remove the brisket to a large cutting board and allow to rest for 10 minutes. Cut the brisket across the grain and enjoy.

Compound Butter:

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound unsalted butter, 2 tbl roasted garlic, ¼ cup chopped parsley, zest of 1 lemon, 1 tsp kosher salt, ½ tsp ground black pepper.

METHOD

Soften butter and add all ingredients. Mix with wooden spoon until all ingredients are evenly incorporated. Store in the refrigerator till ready for use.

Cabbage and Potatoes:

INGREDIENTS: 1 head of green cabbage, and 3 pounds of red potatoes.

METHOD

Wash the potatoes under cold water. Peel off the outer leaves of the cabbage and discard. Cut cabbage into quarters leaving the core intact( Leaving the core still attached to each piece of cabbage will help it to stay together through the cooking process). After Corned Beef is fully cooked and resting, add the cabbage and potatoes into the still boiling beef cooking liquid and cook till both are tender, depending on the size of potatoes and cabbage it should take about twenty minutes.

FINAL ASSEMBLY

Slice beef across the grain about ¼ of an inch thick and place on a platter. Place tender cabbage and potatoes next to beef and spoon some of the cooking liquid over all of it. Spoon some of the compound butter over the potatoes and serve.

