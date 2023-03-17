Storm chances rise late in the day today

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar despite some clouds increasing in our skies from the west of a line of showers and thunderstorms. The storms don’t quite get here though until late in the afternoon and into the evening. So, most of your St. Patrick’s Day will feature clouds increasing.

Otherwise, southerly winds have pumped up the warmth and humidity this morning, especially for the coast. We’ll all feel the breezy southerly winds warming us up today ahead of the approaching cold front and storms. Highs today reach the upper 70s near 80 degrees with winds of 15-25mph.

That warm and moist air is running into cooler and drier air along the cold front to our west creating a batch of storms. Rain chances rise after 3 or 4pm today becoming likely for all into the late afternoon and early evening. We’ll see this cold front pass through tonight, but some light showers will linger behind the front into our Saturday.

Saturday looks rather cloudy and with a few light showers for the morning and then again into the mid to late afternoon and evening, it’ll be a cold and gloomy day. Highs on Saturday only reach the upper 50s, much like Sunday as well.

However, we’ll manage to get the skies to part into Sunday with mostly to partly sunny skies to help make those highs feel more like they’re in the low 60s.

Bottom Line...

For today, clouds increase throughout the day, and rain chances do as well. A stray shower can’t be ruled out in the afternoon, but the bulk of the showers and storms moves in after 3 or 4pm and into the evening. Highs today reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees with a humid and breezy southerly wind. Your 7 Day Forecast has light showers lingering into Saturday with otherwise cloudy and cold conditions. Skies part into Sunday but it stays cool!

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.