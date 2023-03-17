Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warmer, more humid night tonight in NWFL. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s inland and mid 60s near the coast under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be South at 10-15 mph. On Friday it will be breezy and mostly cloudy. Temperatures will reach the mid 70s to near 80. Storms arrive in the mid-afternoon and slide through our area by the evening. Some of the storms could produce damaging wind. Tornadoes will be a lesser threat. Rainfall totals will be 1/2-1″. Winds on Friday will be South at 10-20 mph w/Gusts to 30 mph.

As we move into the weekend we will see colder weather return. Saturday will will be cloudy with a few showers and highs only in the upper 50s. Lows will be near 50 Saturday AM and near 40 Sunday AM. Skies will be sunnier on Sunday, but it will remain chilly with highs near 60. A gradual warm up is expected next week with highs getting back into the 70s by mid-week.

