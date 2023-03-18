Chipola Women’s Basketball Head Coach Greg Franklin to Part Ways with College

By Braden Maloy
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After 11 years as the head coach of Chipola women’s basketball, coach Greg Franklin and the Indians will be parting ways. This announcement coming from a post Franklin made on his personal Facebook page stating “Well, I have been let go after 11 years.”

Now, Coach Franklin was no stranger to success in his tenure at Chipola. He won 2 conference championships, 3 state championships, and the schools 1 and only basketball national championship, while pairing it with 3 final four appearances, 2 National Coach of the Year awards and 1 National Player of the Year award.

After having a down season this year, finishing the year 11-14, the Lady Indians failed to secure a spot in this years National tournament in Lubbock. Nonetheless Coach Franklin is and forever will be proud of every single player he coached. In his post he said “You have been the life blood to a team and college that was ranked #1 in the country for many years and top 10 or 15 almost every year. You are the true champions of Chipola.”

We reached out to Chipola AD Jeff Johnson about the situation, he could not comment at this time. We will keep you updated as we learn more.

