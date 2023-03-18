‘New and improved’ Shipwreck Island Water Park prepares for 40th anniversary season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local Panama City Beach icon is gearing up for another summer of thrill-seeking fun, and preparations are underway to make this season better than ever.

Shipwreck Island Water Park is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. All of your classic favorites are returning to the park, including the Tree Top Drop and the wave pool.

There are new additions in 2023 as well. According to officials, the new ‘Splash Cove’ area will be a hot spot for the little ones, with 10 slides in the area.

Local artists are also helping to add more beauty to the park, with paintings that celebrate 40 years of Panama City Beach history.

”There’s a lot that goes into making sure the park stays pristine, and adding new additions and taking care of what we’ve got here,” said aquatics director Wil Spivey. “But this is kinda a unique thing because it’s going to show some unique pieces from the past as well, from Miracle Strip and the community.”

Season passes are on sale now. The new and improved park will re-open on April 29th.

