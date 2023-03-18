Update on Alf Coleman road project

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When it rains it pours and one local road always tends to flood.

“The road is saturated and so that is why they’re in poor conditions,” Scott Passmore, the Panama City Beach CRA Assistant Project Manager said.

Passmore tells us when rain accumulates on the road, it becomes a problem for everyone.

He says the city has a solution.

“The road is always under water so it can’t perform well. one way we’re mitigating that is raising the road and constructing the base in a portion,” Passmore said.

Alf Coleman will be raised 14 inches higher than it is currently.

“We also have a drainage improvement we’re doing,” Passmore said.

Also, there are two wetlands next to the road.

“On Alf Colman the pipes work as equalizers so it will allow the water to drain over a much larger area it’s a closed water basin which fills up the wetlands,” Passmore said.

Once those wetlands fill up it runs onto the road.

It’s only sprinkling right now but in a matter of minutes and when the heavy rain comes down this road will start to flood creating a dangerous situation for drivers.

Another way they are mitigating the flooding is by using an asphalt base.

“Which is more resilient base material to resist the high-water table,” Passmore said.

Passmore says they are focused on two things for the project.

“Get the road the highest we can out of the water for the 100-year flood and make the road more resistant to flooding,” Passmore said.

But one problem still remains, the wetlands will still fill up with water.

“But not getting water on road so it will be passable,” Passmore said.

The city’s CRA recently opened bids for the Alf Coleman Road project.

“We’re in the process of evaluating them for award of the contractor to the lowest responsible contractor,” Passmore said.

In a few months officials say they will start construction.

Passmore tells us the project is 289 calendar days.

“So, this time next year we would like to be complete,” Passmore said.

