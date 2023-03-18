Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The storms have exited the panhandle and now cooler, drier air will filter into our area. For tonight the clouds will linger with some light drizzle possible. Lows will fall into the 40s to near 50. Winds will be North at 15 mph. On Saturday it will be mostly cloudy with some light drizzle possible especially near the coast and toward Apalach. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be North at 15 mph. Lows will fall into the 40s for Sunday morning with the sun returning. Despite the sunshine highs will stay in the 50s on Sunday. Spring begins on Monday, but warmer weather does not start to return until Tuesday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.