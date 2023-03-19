Much-needed warming trend on the way

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Freezing cold temperatures are on the way tonight, but a few days from now the cold will be a thing of the past.

Tonight, clear skies will settle in with north winds continuing to funnel in cold air. A freeze warning is in effect for all Panhandle counties outside of coastal Bay, Gulf, and Franklin Counties. Inland low temperatures are expected to fall into the low 30s with coastal areas in the mid 30s. All areas will feel like it’s freezing with wind chill temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. Take precautions to protect the three P’s; temperature sensitive plants and pets should be moved indoors if possible. In far northern regions of the Panhandle, it’s not a bad idea to drip your faucets to prevent pipe freezes.

On Monday, skies will remain clear with just a few passing clouds and plenty of sunshine. High temperatures remain unaffected, though, with coastal areas climbing to around 60 and inland areas in the upper 50s.

Thankfully we’re sitting on the doorstep of a warming trend this week, with high pressure expected to develop in the upper levels of our atmosphere starting on Tuesday, alongside a wind shift towards southeasterly flow on Wednesday. As a result, gradual temperature and dewpoint increases will occur each day through Friday. Highs on Tuesday will near the upper 60s, and then the mid 70s on Wednesday, followed by a return to the upper 70s and low 80s on Thursday.

Get all the details in the latest WJHG weather webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.