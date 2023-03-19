St. Patrick’s Day Bash in Historic Downtown Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - St. Patrick’s Day ended on the 17th, but the fun continued into the next day in Panama City.

Hundreds of people gathered downtown today for the last day of the annual St. Patrick’s Day block party on Harrison Avenue. There were 5 bands that played throughout the event. Three played outside on a built stage and the other two bands performed inside House of Henry, the only local Irish Pub in Panama City.

“[It took] Months, months, and months of planning went into this. It’s quite exhausting,” Drew Dirksen, the general manager of House of Henry, said. “But it’s a lot of teamwork, a lot of downtown involvement. Which has been really incredible to have and have them help out and be involved. So, it’s not just us, which is the goal. The goal is to be a community event.”

The community came out in large numbers to support the international Irish holiday. But locals weren’t the only ones who enjoyed the event.

“As new as we are, we have to be out here, because we have to get that brand awareness and have people know about us,” Scott Dunbar, brand ambassador for 30A Distillery. “And we want word of mouth, even in this day and age. It’s still really really important. And of course we ask that people share on social media. That way they are helping us and it’s multiplier effect.”

There were various contest throughout the evening, such as a shepherd’s pie eating contest and an arm-wrestling. Prizes were also given out for simply posting a picture on Facebook and tagging House of Henry. The winners will be randomly selected by the general manager of House of Henry and will receive $500 and others will receive half off their bill at the establishment.

