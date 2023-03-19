WCFR: Mutli-story Freeport home damaged in fire

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One Freeport home was left heavily damaged after a fire broke out Saturday night, according to Walton County Fire Rescue officials.

Authorities report they got a 911 call about the fire on Grove Lane at 11:04 p.m. Saturday. Walton County Fire Rescue crews said in a press release that they arrived on the scene and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the back corner of the multi-story home.

Officials said Walton County Fire Rescue firefighters quickly deployed attack lines and began to try and contain the fire. South Walton Fire District and Argyle Volunteer Fire Department reportedly arrived on the scene shortly after and began assisting.

In the press release, it was reported that strong winds were pushing the fire toward nearby homes. Firefighters said they fought the flames and wind gusts for several hours before getting the fire under control. Firefighters were reportedly able to keep the fire from spreading to the nearby structures.

Walton County Fire Rescue officials said they cleared the scene at 5:19 a.m. No one was reportedly injured.

Authorities said the Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire. In addition to the South Walton Fire District and the Argyle Volunteer Fire Department, the Eglin Air Force Base Fire & Emergency Services and Liberty Volunteer Fire Department also reportedly responded to the scene to assist.

