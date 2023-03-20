CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Space junk burns up over California

Flaming space debris from the International Space Station streams across the night sky over Northern California. (Source: JAIME HERNANDEZ/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CNN) - An impressive light show over Northern California was captured on video on Friday.

It might look like a scene from an end-of-days film about Earth-killing comets, but those aren’t meteors from outer space.

They’re blazing chunks of communications equipment from the International Space Station, streaming across the night sky at 17,000 mph.

The 700-pound communications antenna went into space in 2009. In February 2020, the ISS discarded the equipment.

The debris orbited the Earth for a couple of years and finally got low enough to break apart and burn up.

According to astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell, about 10% of such equipment might fall to Earth in small pieces with the rest melting off on the way down.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fired outside Longboards in PCB, three men from Alabama are in custody.
Shots fired outside Longboards in PCB
Shipwreck Island Water Park
‘New and improved’ Shipwreck Island Water Park prepares for 40th anniversary season
An Air Force veteran won $1M off a lottery ticket purchased at Publix.
Air Force veteran wins $1M on lottery scratch off
Local agencies team up in an effort to combat any potential spring break chaos ahead of busy...
Officials prepare for busy spring break weekend
Coach Howard, seen here in his introduction as new coach, has been suspended by the FHSAA
Mosley Baseball Coach hit with stiff penalty by the FHSAA

Latest News

These women are making history in Congress at a time when women are still highly underrepresented
FILE -People look at signs posted outside of an entrance to Silicon Valley Bank in Santa Clara,...
Silicon Valley Bank successor’s auction extended by FDIC
According to the Department of Public Safety, a 39-year-old driver tried to stop one of the two...
5-year-old killed in ATV rollover crash
FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin enter a hall...
Putin welcomes China’s Xi at Kremlin amid Ukraine war
Mark Twain Prize recipient Adam Sandler is introduced at the start of the 24th Annual Mark...
Adam Sandler gets Mark Twain prize surrounded by celeb pals