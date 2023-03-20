Growing your own food could help keep the grocery bills down

By Allison Baker
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -If you are looking to save a few bucks at the grocery store, you might want to think about growing your own fruits and vegetables in your own backyard.

With spring right around the corner, now would be a good time to start your garden. According to experts, it’s best to grow things in pots or a raised garden bed in our area, because the soil here lacks some essential nutrients for many fruits and vegetables.

We are told that some of the things you could grow in our climate this time of year include, pumpkins, squash, strawberries, blueberries, tomatoes, and the list goes on.

Also, besides the lower grocery bill, there are a few other benefits.

“The taste, the taste is so much different. So if you get something from the store that could have been harvested about a week or so before it was actually ripe by the time it comes from California to Florida. It looks ripe but you are eating it at a pre-ripe state so you are not getting the same taste that you would if you were just growing it yourself,” Sam Mello with the Living Healthy Simplified non-profit said.

Mello runs a local non-profit that takes care of the C.M. Kidd Community Food Forest, thanks to a partnership with Panama City.

The group works together to plan, plant, and harvest fruits and vegetables. Mello asks that if you would like to be a part of the group reach out to them on Facebook. However, Mello said you are not allowed to go to the food forest and plant want you want to. She said the garden is a group effort.

Every Monday they have a community picnic to learn more click here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fired outside Longboards in PCB, three men from Alabama are in custody.
Shots fired outside Longboards in PCB
Shipwreck Island Water Park
‘New and improved’ Shipwreck Island Water Park prepares for 40th anniversary season
An Air Force veteran won $1M off a lottery ticket purchased at Publix.
Air Force veteran wins $1M on lottery scratch off
Local agencies team up in an effort to combat any potential spring break chaos ahead of busy...
Officials prepare for busy spring break weekend
Coach Howard, seen here in his introduction as new coach, has been suspended by the FHSAA
Mosley Baseball Coach hit with stiff penalty by the FHSAA

Latest News

Dr. Rufus Wood is the President of the Bay County NAACP but also serves as a pastor of a local...
Community comes together for local leader
Memorial motorcycle ride held for fallen hero’s family
Growing your own food could help keep the grocery bills down
Shots fired outside Longboards in PCB