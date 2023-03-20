It’s a cold start to the first day of spring in NWFL

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with just a few high thin cirrus clouds passing through. We’ll see plenty of sunshine ahead today, but it won’t do much at all to warm us up.

It’s a cold start where some inland may wake up with a frosty morning. The spring equinox is at 4:24pm CDT, making today the first day of spring. But it won’t be until tomorrow and the rest of the week ahead before we can find some spring warmth.

Highs today only reach the upper 50s near 60 degrees in sunshine. Lows tonight return to the low to mid 30s inland to low 40s on the coast. Some frost may return to elevated surfaces inland tomorrow morning.

High pressure returns sunshine to Tuesday and eventually it’ll help to bring back some warmer temperatures. With clockwise winds around high pressure, northerly winds keep us cool today as the ridge sets up to our northwest.

It’ll slide to our northeast over the next 24hrs helping to cut off the northerly flow and redirect our winds in from the east tomorrow, eventually south by the mid-week. Combined with more sunshine, the easterly flow tomorrow helps prevent a freeze and pushes our highs into the upper 60s.

Those winds will slide to the south into Wednesday and highs move into the upper 70s. We’ll even see 80s by the late week and weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, sunny skies and chilly temperatures. Highs only reach the upper 50s for the first day of spring. Your 7 Day Forecast has a warmup for the rest of the week with little to no rain chance until Saturday morning.

