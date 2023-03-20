Memorial motorcycle ride held for fallen hero’s family

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The community came together on Sunday to honor a fallen hero.

Corporal Ray Hamilton with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a call on Christmas Eve.

The “Be More Like Ray” Memorial Ride took place at Emerald Coast Harley-Davidson in Fort Walton Beach.

NewsChannel 7 was told all of the proceeds from Sunday’s event went to the OCSO Star Charity.

The funds will help support Ray Hamilton’s family.

“I’ve always been a big supporter,” The Cowboy Crawfish Owner Lane Wakeland said. “I’m actually active-duty Air Force. This is something I do on the side. So, I’m a big supporter of all the first responders, law enforcement, and stuff like that.

“It helps for this particular event for Ray and his wife to show love and support,” Motorcycle Riding Events of America Co-Founder Michael Shane Forsman said. “That’s what it’s for.”

The event was also an opportunity to think of others.

“Be more like Ray,” Forsman said. “Be a giving person. Be a pillar in the community. Show love for everybody, not just yourself.”

Event organizers said around 100 people rode for Ray.

