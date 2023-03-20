Officials: 2 hurt after shooting at Texas school

FILE - The shooting happened on the Lamar High School campus in Arlington, Texas, outside a...
FILE - The shooting happened on the Lamar High School campus in Arlington, Texas, outside a school building, news outlets report.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Two students were injured after a shooting at a Texas high school on Monday and a suspect is in custody, police and school district officials said.

The shooting happened on the Lamar High School campus in Arlington outside a school building, news outlets report.

The school was placed in lockdown and once that is lifted, students will be released for the day, Arlington Independent School District spokeswoman Anita Foster said in an email. Others, including parents, were urged to stay away from the campus while Arlington Police investigate, she said.

The two injured students were receiving medical care, according to the district. Their conditions were not known, the Arlington Fire Department said.

Arlington police said the scene was secure in a tweet at 7:21 a.m.

Monday was the first day back to class after the district’s spring break last week.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fired outside Longboards in PCB, three men from Alabama are in custody.
Shots fired outside Longboards in PCB
Shipwreck Island Water Park
‘New and improved’ Shipwreck Island Water Park prepares for 40th anniversary season
An Air Force veteran won $1M off a lottery ticket purchased at Publix.
Air Force veteran wins $1M on lottery scratch off
Local agencies team up in an effort to combat any potential spring break chaos ahead of busy...
Officials prepare for busy spring break weekend
Coach Howard, seen here in his introduction as new coach, has been suspended by the FHSAA
Mosley Baseball Coach hit with stiff penalty by the FHSAA

Latest News

These women are making history in Congress at a time when women are still highly underrepresented
FILE -People look at signs posted outside of an entrance to Silicon Valley Bank in Santa Clara,...
Silicon Valley Bank successor’s auction extended by FDIC
According to the Department of Public Safety, a 39-year-old driver tried to stop one of the two...
5-year-old killed in ATV rollover crash
FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin enter a hall...
Putin welcomes China’s Xi at Kremlin amid Ukraine war
Mark Twain Prize recipient Adam Sandler is introduced at the start of the 24th Annual Mark...
Adam Sandler gets Mark Twain prize surrounded by celeb pals