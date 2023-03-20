Shipwreck Island Waterpark is hiring lifeguards

Shipwreck Island Waterpark is hiring lifeguards.
Shipwreck Island Waterpark is hiring lifeguards.(wjhg)
By Allison Baker
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -If you are looking for a summer job, Shipwreck Island Waterpark is hiring.

The waterpark is celebrating 40 years of business in PCB this year and plans to open on April 29th for the summer season.

In the meantime, the park is training and hiring lifeguards. So if you are interested there is still one more chance to attend the guard training academy.

“So it is a four-day training process. We cover everything from water rescues, first aid skills, and CPR. It’s everything you need to know about how to do the job properly,” Aquatics Director Wil Spivey, said. “Our emphasis is on safety prevention and education. We have got a really great group of kids. I think at this point we probably had about 90 guards go through training or are in the process now. So we are hoping to get another big bunch for our April course.”

For those interested in joining the team, Spivey said the park is doing an orientation application day on Saturday, April 8th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the park. Lifeguard training is set to start the following weekend.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fired outside Longboards in PCB, three men from Alabama are in custody.
Shots fired outside Longboards in PCB
Shipwreck Island Water Park
‘New and improved’ Shipwreck Island Water Park prepares for 40th anniversary season
An Air Force veteran won $1M off a lottery ticket purchased at Publix.
Air Force veteran wins $1M on lottery scratch off
Local agencies team up in an effort to combat any potential spring break chaos ahead of busy...
Officials prepare for busy spring break weekend
Coach Howard, seen here in his introduction as new coach, has been suspended by the FHSAA
Mosley Baseball Coach hit with stiff penalty by the FHSAA

Latest News

Dr. Rufus Wood is the President of the Bay County NAACP but also serves as a pastor of a local...
Community comes together for local leader
Memorial motorcycle ride held for fallen hero’s family
Growing your own food could help keep the grocery bills down
Shots fired outside Longboards in PCB
Growing your own food could help keep the grocery bills down.
Growing your own food could help keep the grocery bills down