Shipwreck Island Waterpark is hiring lifeguards.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -If you are looking for a summer job, Shipwreck Island Waterpark is hiring.

The waterpark is celebrating 40 years of business in PCB this year and plans to open on April 29th for the summer season.

In the meantime, the park is training and hiring lifeguards. So if you are interested there is still one more chance to attend the guard training academy.

“So it is a four-day training process. We cover everything from water rescues, first aid skills, and CPR. It’s everything you need to know about how to do the job properly,” Aquatics Director Wil Spivey, said. “Our emphasis is on safety prevention and education. We have got a really great group of kids. I think at this point we probably had about 90 guards go through training or are in the process now. So we are hoping to get another big bunch for our April course.”

For those interested in joining the team, Spivey said the park is doing an orientation application day on Saturday, April 8th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the park. Lifeguard training is set to start the following weekend.

