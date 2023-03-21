Another chilly start but a pleasant finish

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with mainly clear skies. Plenty of sunshine returns to the forecast again today.

Temperatures are also starting out chilly. Many of us inland are getting the day started around freezing with near 40 degrees on the coast. We’ll want to dress warmly out the door for the morning commute. But make sure to do so in layers.

We’ll manage to find some warmth heading into the midday and afternoon today that will allow you to shed the extra layer. Temperatures warm up to near 60 degrees by lunch and we’ll warm up to near 70 into the afternoon.

A warming trend takes over for the rest of the week as a ridge of high pressure slides off the Mid-Atlantic states to our northeast. High pressure has clockwise winds, and as we emerge on the western side of the ridge, southerly winds will increase temperatures to the upper 70s near 80 tomorrow.

Highs push into the upper 70s on the coast to low to mid 80s inland for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies with chilly temperatures in the morning turning pleasant into the afternoon. Highs today warm into the upper 60s on the coast to low 70s inland. Your 7 Day Forecast has a warming trend continuing for the rest of the week with little to no rain chance until Saturday morning.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.