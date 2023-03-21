Another chilly start but a pleasant finish

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with mainly clear skies. Plenty of sunshine returns to the forecast again today.

Temperatures are also starting out chilly. Many of us inland are getting the day started around freezing with near 40 degrees on the coast. We’ll want to dress warmly out the door for the morning commute. But make sure to do so in layers.

We’ll manage to find some warmth heading into the midday and afternoon today that will allow you to shed the extra layer. Temperatures warm up to near 60 degrees by lunch and we’ll warm up to near 70 into the afternoon.

A warming trend takes over for the rest of the week as a ridge of high pressure slides off the Mid-Atlantic states to our northeast. High pressure has clockwise winds, and as we emerge on the western side of the ridge, southerly winds will increase temperatures to the upper 70s near 80 tomorrow.

Highs push into the upper 70s on the coast to low to mid 80s inland for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies with chilly temperatures in the morning turning pleasant into the afternoon. Highs today warm into the upper 60s on the coast to low 70s inland. Your 7 Day Forecast has a warming trend continuing for the rest of the week with little to no rain chance until Saturday morning.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A traffic stop on Sunday in Walton County led to two people out of Miami being arrested.
Two arrested with alleged cocaine headed to prison facility
Shots fired outside Longboards in PCB, three men from Alabama are in custody.
Shots fired outside Longboards in PCB
Dr. Rufus Wood is the President of the Bay County NAACP but also serves as a pastor of a local...
Community comes together for local leader
Three men were arrested after deputies say they conducted traffic details last week. (from...
Three arrested during traffic detail
A man is in custody after deputies say they found illegal substances and a gun in his car.
Traffic stop ends in drug and gun arrest

Latest News

Monday Evening Forecast 3/20/23
Monday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing this morning's wind chill.
It’s a cold start to the first day of spring in NWFL
Sunday Evening Forecast 3/19
Much-needed warming trend on the way
Chilly weather lingers into the weekend.
Weekend Forecast