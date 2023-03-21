Area scores and highlights for Monday, March 20th

By Scott Rossman
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Juco Basketball/Mens National Tournament

Cape Fear 66 Chipola 96

Juco Baseball

Pensacola 11 Chipola 3

Tallahassee 25 Gulf Coast 15

High School Baseball

Chipley 20 Emmanuel Chr. 0

Blountstown 16 Port St. Joe 6

Laurel Hill 9 Vernon 10

Ponce De Leon 1 Cottondale 15

Marianna 3 Rutherford 7

Niceville 13 Navarre 0

High School Softball

Bay 0 North Bay Haven 15

Blountstown 5 Chipley 9

Emmanuel Chr. 34 Malone 25

Port St. Joe 0 Liberty 5

Area Scores and Highlights from Thursday, March 16th