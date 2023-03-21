Area scores and highlights for Monday, March 20th
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
Juco Basketball/Mens National Tournament
Cape Fear 66 Chipola 96
Juco Baseball
Pensacola 11 Chipola 3
Tallahassee 25 Gulf Coast 15
High School Baseball
Chipley 20 Emmanuel Chr. 0
Blountstown 16 Port St. Joe 6
Laurel Hill 9 Vernon 10
Ponce De Leon 1 Cottondale 15
Marianna 3 Rutherford 7
Niceville 13 Navarre 0
High School Softball
Bay 0 North Bay Haven 15
Blountstown 5 Chipley 9
Emmanuel Chr. 34 Malone 25
Port St. Joe 0 Liberty 5
