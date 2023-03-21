Bay County law enforcement teams up for new spring break regulations

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local law officers are getting tough on spring break, to stop problems before they start. They’re setting up new zones, where breaking the law will mean greater penalties.

Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford, along with the police chiefs from Panama City Beach and Panama City held a press conference Monday. Sheriff Ford said the departments met with experts to come up with ways to prevent spring break problems from happening; Similar to last year. They came up with several zones across the county mostly in congested areas in Panama City Beach, and some in Panama City as well.

If problems happen in these zones fines can be doubled and penalties will be stiffer. This is in addition to current measures they’ve already put in place to keep spring break problems under control.

“We will be prepared; Beefing up shifts, bringing in extra manpower, and enacting these zones. We are not going to be an area of tolerance, to any of the law-breaking that we’ve seen in the past.” Panama City Police Chief Mark Smith said.

This comes on the one-year anniversary of when chaos broke out during spring break last year in Panama City Beach. And, on the heels of the shooting at Longboards on Thosmas Drive this past weekend.

The new zones will be enforced this weekend, Thursday to Sunday, and will be extended as needed. The Bay County Sheriff’s Office will place signs along each zone entry and exit so they’re clearly marked.

