Comedian Rory Scovel coming to Panama City

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In need of a good laugh? You’re in luck.

Panama City Comedy presents Comedian Rory Scovel at Captain Anderson’s Event Center Wednesday April 5th at 7:30 p.m.

Scovel is known for his roles in Apple TV+’s “Physical,” Paramount Picture’s “Babylon,” “I Feel Pretty,” and many more.

The panhandle is his first stop of his new comedy tour.

Tickets are $30 and available online here.

