DeSantis warns public about digital currency at GCSC

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis took the stage in Panama City at Gulf Coast State College Monday morning to explain why he thinks digital currency is bad for the state and country.

“I’m here to call on the legislature to pass legislation to expressly forbid the use of CBDC as money within Florida’s Uniform Commercial Code,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis said Central Bank Digital Currency, or CBDC, is extremely dangerous for the public at large. He told the local crowd it can lead to job cuts, limits innovation, and can cause cash flow problems for consumers.

“We’ve seen a lot of mismanagement from the economic central planners,” DeSantis said. “You cannot do this effectively without there being major costs to pay. Some want to increase power to these organizations such as the Federal Reserve.”

The Governor said CBDCs would be a dramatic expansion of government power.

“I mean, if you can hold it in your hand, you have power over that,” DeSantis said. “The minute it’s all digitized, somebody else is going to have control over that.”

It all stems from President Biden’s Executive Order from last March. It called on different federal agencies to examine digital assets. They would then find ways to regulate them. Part of the order included creating an outline for a possible new digital dollar.

“I think it’s really important that states fight back against some of the things that are going on, well, most of the things that are going on right now in Washington,” DeSantis said. “They don’t have your best interest at heart. They have their own power at heart.”

DeSantis said he’s also urging states similar to Florida to prohibit these digital currencies.

“I’m calling on like-minded states like Florida to adopt similar legislation into their uniform commercial codes and to reject any changes to their uniform commercial code that would formally recognize a Central Bank Digital Currency,” DeSantis said.

The Governor didn’t discuss the possibility of running for President in 2024. He kept his focus on keeping Florida free.

DeSantis also answered a question about keeping Florida affordable. One thing he said he’d like to consider is adding sales tax exclusions on baby products, youth sports equipment, pet food, and other items. He said it’ll save people hundreds of dollars - possibly more.

