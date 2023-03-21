Expert tips to make the most of your tax refund

Two out of three taxpayers received a refund last year
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - More than 63 million taxpayers have already filed their return this year, according to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Around 80% of those filers should expect to receive a refund of just under $3,000, on average.

Nathan Grant, a senior finance industry analyst with MoneyTips, said if you’re expecting to receive a refund from the government, you should start planning on how you’re going to spend the money now.

Grant recommended using the money to pay off high interest debt, like a credit card, or to replenish your emergency savings account.

Another option, Grant added, is using the money for a home improvement project.

“It might prevent future headaches, because it might be one of those things that as you put it off, the risks get higher,” Grant said.

Grant said it’s okay to let yourself do something fun with your tax return, or maybe use some of it to buy a “want,” instead of a need.

“Sometimes it’s nice to use a tax refund for something like fun and travel,” he said. “Or getting, maybe like replacing a phone or a computer that’s old, where it’s like, ‘yeah, you need to replace it,’ but it’s kind of more of a want than a need.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A traffic stop on Sunday in Walton County led to two people out of Miami being arrested.
Two arrested with alleged cocaine headed to prison facility
Shots fired outside Longboards in PCB, three men from Alabama are in custody.
Shots fired outside Longboards in PCB
local film industry booming
Bay County Film Industry is making a splash with one YouTube star coming into town this week
Three men were arrested after deputies say they conducted traffic details last week. (from...
Three arrested during traffic detail
Dr. Rufus Wood is the President of the Bay County NAACP but also serves as a pastor of a local...
Community comes together for local leader

Latest News

Caroline Ouko, mother of Irvo Otieno, holds a portrait of her son with attorney Ben Crump,...
GRAPHIC: Video shows Irvo Otieno pinned to floor before his death
Ben Baker had two winning Powerball tickets in the same drawing, according to the Virginia...
‘I was really lucky’: Man had 2 winning Powerball tickets in the same drawing
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell sits in a police car after a hearing at the Fremont County...
Judge says no death penalty for mom in triple murder case
Paul Abercrombie, 21, is accused of killing his friend while the two were making music early...
Man accused of killing friend tells cops he was high on mushrooms, report says
Thousands of Los Angeles school employees including bus drivers, custodians and cafeteria...
Los Angeles schools shut down as workers begin 3-day strike