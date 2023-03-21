Monday Evening Forecast

Spring-like feel gradually returns to the Panhandle this week, with more humidity and temps in the mid-70s by Wednesday
By Daniel Nyman
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy Monday Folks!

It’s going to be another cool night in the Panhandle, but thankfully freezing conditions will not be likely this time around. Clear skies and continued north-northeast flow will help drive those temperatures down rather rapidly once again, with lows settling down in the middle and upper 30s by sunrise. Patchy frost is possible, but widespread frost will hold off again tonight thanks to a 5-10 mph breeze.

Temperatures finally turn warmer for the first full day of Spring on Tuesday. We’ll see plenty of sunshine and a few passing clouds through the morning and mid-day hours, which should help those temperatures climb out of the 40s early in the day. As winds shift to become more easterly, high temperatures will finally creep back into the upper 60s, with a few inland communities breaking the 70 mark for an hour or so in the afternoon.

Wednesday will see more noticeable changes in the Panhandle, with high pressure strengthening aloft, alongside the eastward shift of surface high pressure to bring more southerly flow to Northwest Florida. Watch for the humidity to increase throughout the day on Wednesday, with dewpoints back to the 60s for a tolerable but more Spring-like feel. Highs will reach the mid-70s.

Thursday and Friday could very well see highs in the 80s, before rainfall returns on Saturday along our next front.

