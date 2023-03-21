Three arrested during traffic detail

Three men were arrested after deputies say they conducted traffic details last week. (from...
Three men were arrested after deputies say they conducted traffic details last week. (from left to right: Price, Berry, Davis)(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 20, 2023
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three men were arrested after deputies say they conducted traffic details last week.

On Friday, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office led a traffic detail that ended in approximately 28 traffic stops. Three specific individuals were arrested during those stops for either breaking statutes or having arrest warrants out.

Jimmy Price was initially stopped for speeding and was arrested on a warrant out of Jackson County for failure to appear for driving while his license was suspended or revoked.

Jachob Berry was initially stopped for speeding and was arrested for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Deputies say a 12-gauge shotgun was seized from Berry.

Rory James Davis was initially stopped for failing to maintain a single lane of travel and was arrested for a warrant out of Jackson County for a violation of state probation for possession of meth.

