PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This Red Healer named Kylie could make the perfect addition to your home.

At only two years old, she has a lot of love to give, energy to play, but also cuddles to give.

To take Kylie home before someone else snatches her up, visit the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter to learn more about their simple adoption process.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.