Area scores for Tuesday, March 21st

(WJHG)
By Scott Rossman
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Juco Basketball/Mens National Tournament

Chipola 55 Midland 69

Butler 59 Northwest Florida 71

Juco Softball

Tallahassee 2 Chipola 3 Gm 1

Tallahassee 1 Chipola 2 Gm 2

Gulf Coast 3 Pensacola 1 Gm 1

Gulf Coast 7 Pensacola 6 Gm 2

High School Baseball

Marianna 2 Arnold 3

Mosley 2 Leon 3

Abbeville Chr. 4 Chipley 14

Geneva 7 Vernon 10

Liberty 10 Wewahitchka 5

Destin 6 Bay 5

Port St. Joe 5 North Bay Haven 4

Bozeman 1 Catholic 4

Gulf Breeze 1 Niceville 6

High School Softball

Emmanuel Chr. 0 Chipley 20

Franklin 7 Wewahitchka 3

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

local film industry booming
Bay County Film Industry is making a splash with one YouTube star coming into town this week
A traffic stop on Sunday in Walton County led to two people out of Miami being arrested.
Two arrested with alleged cocaine headed to prison facility
Shots fired outside Longboards in PCB, three men from Alabama are in custody.
Shots fired outside Longboards in PCB
Three men were arrested after deputies say they conducted traffic details last week. (from...
Three arrested during traffic detail
Dr. Rufus Wood is the President of the Bay County NAACP but also serves as a pastor of a local...
Community comes together for local leader

Latest News

Mosley coach sees his one year suspension reduced to 13 games
Mosley baseball coach suspension reduced
Student Athlete of the Week
Student Athlete of the Week: Zacc Miller
Area scores and highlights for Monday, March 20th
Rory Kuhn and his team set for Saturday showdown
Gulf Coast womens team heading west, and working along the way to Nationals