Area scores for Tuesday, March 21st
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
Juco Basketball/Mens National Tournament
Chipola 55 Midland 69
Butler 59 Northwest Florida 71
Juco Softball
Tallahassee 2 Chipola 3 Gm 1
Tallahassee 1 Chipola 2 Gm 2
Gulf Coast 3 Pensacola 1 Gm 1
Gulf Coast 7 Pensacola 6 Gm 2
High School Baseball
Marianna 2 Arnold 3
Mosley 2 Leon 3
Abbeville Chr. 4 Chipley 14
Geneva 7 Vernon 10
Liberty 10 Wewahitchka 5
Destin 6 Bay 5
Port St. Joe 5 North Bay Haven 4
Bozeman 1 Catholic 4
Gulf Breeze 1 Niceville 6
High School Softball
Emmanuel Chr. 0 Chipley 20
Franklin 7 Wewahitchka 3
Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.