Bay County Commissioners hope to get $11.3 million from Treasury Dept.

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Keeping our bays pristine is a priority for local leaders.

“We think we can leave the Bay in a good shape for our children when they get older and they get ready to use it,” Bay County Commissioner Tommy Hamm said.

They approved a draft amendment to Bay County’s RESTORE Act Direct Component Multi-Year Implementation Plan at Tuesday’s meeting. The amendment added specific environmental and economic projects to the plan. Some of them focus on boosting water quality and restoring seagrass beds damaged by prop scarring and other factors.

“We have seagrass protection where we’re going to let people know where they are and be able to avoid it,” RESTORE Act Coordinator for Bay County Jim Muller said. “We won’t have that habitat destroyed.”

Prop scarring happens when boats enter shallow waters and their propellers or motors come into contact with seagrass beds.

“A lot of people come to our area, and they go out on a boat, which we love for them to do,” Dr. Jessica Graham, St. Andrew & St. Joseph Bays Estuary Program Executive Director, said. “We want them to enjoy it, but they don’t often realize how shallow our bay is.”

Commissioners want to use funds to find ways to prevent boaters from inadvertently destroying seagrass habitats. That, in turn, will help the local ecosystem.

“They’re very vital to the growth of fish,” Hamm said. “They lay their eggs in the seagrass. There’re scallops there, crabs, all the kind of stuff like that.”

“The benthic communities are your bottom dwellers,” Graham said. “They’re the ones that are in the sediment underwater. They’re really great indicators of what’s going on in the habitat.”

Commissioners want funding to improve water quality in the bays. These include identifying issues like bacteria and pollution. They hope RESTORE Act funds will be approved for this use by federal authorities so they can get to work restoring our local bays.

They also want federal approval for an economic project. Those funds would be used to buy land for a new industrial park.

