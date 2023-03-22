Bay County Junior Olympics return, ‘Scholar Athletes’ represent

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There was a lot of fierce competition taking place at Tommy Oliver Stadium on Wednesday.

Local elementary school students took to the field as part of the annual Junior Olympics.

Bay County Elementary School students were hard at work trying to bring home the gold, or at least first place.

The Junior Olympics are not new to the area. In fact, they have been held for nearly 30 years. Several schools in the county hold tryouts to find their “scholar-athlete,” who represents the school.

Events included relay races, tug of war, and other interactive games. For some, it was a chance to experience their first time on the track and field.

Bay District School Coordinator for Extracurricular Activities, Kirk Harrell, said the event is a great way to get kids out of the classroom and introduced them to a little friendly competition.

“It’s great to get the kids out of the classroom and get out and get some exercise. And, also to introduce them to a little bit of the competitive field that they’re going to have as they move up into middle school and high school,” Harrell said. “So, this was a good start for them and a fun day.”

Bay High students volunteered to assist coaches, setting up games and helping out around the field.

The competition will continue Thursday, where larger schools get the chance to compete. As for Wednesday’s competition, several kids took a trophy home. The ones that didn’t certainly give it their all.

But, all athletes left the field with potential eyes on them from high school sports recruiters.

