Bay County Junior Olympics return, ‘Scholar Athletes’ represent

There was a lot of fierce competition taking place at Tommy Oliver Stadium on Wednesday (3/22).
By Talor Maree
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There was a lot of fierce competition taking place at Tommy Oliver Stadium on Wednesday.

Local elementary school students took to the field as part of the annual Junior Olympics.

Bay County Elementary School students were hard at work trying to bring home the gold, or at least first place.

The Junior Olympics are not new to the area. In fact, they have been held for nearly 30 years. Several schools in the county hold tryouts to find their “scholar-athlete,” who represents the school.

Events included relay races, tug of war, and other interactive games. For some, it was a chance to experience their first time on the track and field.

Bay District School Coordinator for Extracurricular Activities, Kirk Harrell, said the event is a great way to get kids out of the classroom and introduced them to a little friendly competition.

“It’s great to get the kids out of the classroom and get out and get some exercise. And, also to introduce them to a little bit of the competitive field that they’re going to have as they move up into middle school and high school,” Harrell said. “So, this was a good start for them and a fun day.”

Bay High students volunteered to assist coaches, setting up games and helping out around the field.

The competition will continue Thursday, where larger schools get the chance to compete. As for Wednesday’s competition, several kids took a trophy home. The ones that didn’t certainly give it their all.

But, all athletes left the field with potential eyes on them from high school sports recruiters.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

local film industry booming
Bay County Film Industry is making a splash with one YouTube star coming into town this week
Three men were arrested after deputies say they conducted traffic details last week. (from...
Three arrested during traffic detail
cra front beach
Panama City Beach Holds Public Meeting for Front Beach Road Project
Police in Florida say a girl's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend
Firefighters responded to a house that was quickly engulfed in flames Tuesday.
House engulfed in flames in Panama City Beach

Latest News

Washington County School District paying students for Saturday School.
Washington County schools paying students for Saturday School
Junior Olympics Small Schools
Washington County Saturday School
A jury found a Holmes County man guilty of murder and firearm charges Wednesday, according to...
Man found guilty for murder, firearm charges