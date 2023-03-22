CPAR partners with Bay County leaders to promote tax exemption on ballot

Leaders urge residents to exercise their right to vote.(WIFR)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County leaders are promoting a tax exemption referendum before Election Day.

The Bay County Chamber of Commerce, Bay Economic Development Alliance, and Central Panhandle Association of Realtors teamed up Tuesday to promote Panama City’s Ad Valorem Property Tax Exemption program.

Voters turned it down a couple of years ago. It provides a tax cut to certain businesses moving to the area. Some businesses planning to expand also apply. However, they must follow strict guidelines to qualify for the abatement.

“This isn’t a blank check,” Bay County Chamber of Commerce Chairman Kyle Shoots said. “It’s actually an opportunity to create long-term higher-paying jobs for the citizens of Panama City.”

CPAR is also creating a $25,000 campaign to get the word out to voters. Panama City residents can expect to get mail, text messages, and digital advertising.

“As realtors, we promote private property rights, home ownership, and economic growth,” CPAR President Jennifer Ledesma said. “We’re very supportive of the tax abatement referendum.”

Voters should expect to receive those alerts very soon.

Election Day is April 18.

